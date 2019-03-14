Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET CONNORS "MARTI" ASHER. View Sign



MARGARET "MARTI" CONNORS ASHER, 61, a lontime resident of Elon and recently Saxapahaw, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, after a brave, long journey with breast cancer. Her faith, her family and her friends were her life, bringing kindness and a smile to everyone she met. In addition to family, Marti was almost always surrounded by her close friends, especially her Bunko ladies and Hiking Group. Marti was born in Peoria, Ill., and was a graduate of Snider High School in Fort Wayne. She was a graduate of Purdue University (1979) and Alamance Community College (1997). Since moving to Elon in 1987, she dedicated her professional and personal time to supporting local charitable organizations. She was a CPA at Gilliam Coble and Moser of Burlington for over 20 years, specializing in non - profit accounting and chaired the North Carolina Association of CPAs Non-Profit Committee. She served on the Board of Directors for several Alamance County organizations, including but not limited to the Women's Resource Center and Crossroads. Marti was honored to be awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award from Alamance Community College in 2014. Marti will be forever remembered and loved by her surviving friends and family, including her parents, John and Helen Connors; four children, Elizabeth (Christopher) Sanders, Melissa Asher, David (Adelina) Asher, and Michelle Asher; boyfriend, Ronald Cardwell; aunt and godmother, Joan Connors; six siblings, James (Beth) Connors, Kevin Connors, Cathryn (Ray) Albrecht, Maureen (David) Fraser, J. Michael (Angela) Connors, and Timothy (Wendy) Connors; three beloved grandchildren, Henry, Norah and Catherine; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Marti was preceded in death by her brother, John Murray Connors III. Mass of Christian Burial is noon Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Elon Community Church in Elon, N.C. Visitation is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Rich & Thompson Funeral Service in Graham, N.C. Inurnment will be in the Saint Francis by the Sea Columbarium, Hilton Head Island, S.C. Memorial donations may be made to her Alamance Community College memorial scholarship fund ( http://bit.ly/martischolarship ), Crossroads ( crossroadscares.org ), and Women's Resource Center ( wrcac.org ). Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 14, 2019

