MARGARET E. BAUER, 94, of Decatur, Ind., passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. She was a bus driver for 24 years, driving for Fort Wayne Community and MLK Montes sori Schools. She is survived by three sons, Kevin (Donna) Bauer of Ossian, Robert A. Bauer of Fort Wayne and James R. (Donna) Bauer of Indianapolis; and a daughter, Diane L. Carpenter of Prescott Valley, Ariz. A Funeral service is 5:30 p.m. -Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation from 2 to 4 (before service) and 6 to 8 p.m. (after service). Memorials may be given to Heart to Heart Hospice. To sign the guestbook, visit www.hshfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 28, 2019