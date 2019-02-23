MARGARET E. FOLAND BAUER, 101, of Fort Wayne, peacefully passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Born Jan. 24, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Katherine Foland. She was the first female in South Side High School Marching Band. She worked at Stillman's Department Stores for 25 years and Montgomery Wards for 10 years. She was a member of the Fort Wayne Hobby and Collectors Guild and at the age of 100 she was still an avid candy maker. She is survived by her daughter, Judy (Donald) Parker; grandchildren, Lisa (Glenn) South and Brian Parker; great-grandchildren, Jennifer, Daniel, Alek, Stewart, and Dakota; and great-great-grandchildren, Ellie and Rowen. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leo Leroy Bauer. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Elzey - Patterson - Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Prairie View Cemetery, Tocsin, Ind. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse. To leave online condolences, please visit www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
6810 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-3186
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 23, 2019