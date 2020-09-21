1/1
MARGARET E. ZEHRUNG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARGARET E. ZEHRUNG, 88, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Born March 2, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Archie and Catherine (Brewer) Sawyer, Sr. Margaret graduated from Peru High School in 1950. She married Lawrence W. Zehrung on Nov. 25, 1983; he preceded her in death on July 28, 2017. She worked in the accounting department at GTE for 25 years. She was a longtime member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and the Moose Auxiliary. She is survived by son, David (Deb) Kerschner of Fort Wayne; son-in-law Larry Nagel of Roanoke; step-son, Eric Zehrung; step-daughter, Lisa Ann (Rob) Wagner of Eaton, Ohio; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Margaret was also preceded in death by a daughter, Terry Nagel; brothers, Virgil, Don, Jack and Archie Sawyer, Jr.; sisters, Lorraine Jones, Alice Ann Downing and Doris Jean Sawyer; and grandsons, Kirk Dalrymple and Josh Wagner. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 DuPont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with calling from noon until service time prior. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association of Arizona. Burial Concordia Cemetery Gardens Fort Wayne, Ind.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved