MARGARET E. ZEHRUNG, 88, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Born March 2, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Archie and Catherine (Brewer) Sawyer, Sr. Margaret graduated from Peru High School in 1950. She married Lawrence W. Zehrung on Nov. 25, 1983; he preceded her in death on July 28, 2017. She worked in the accounting department at GTE for 25 years. She was a longtime member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and the Moose Auxiliary. She is survived by son, David (Deb) Kerschner of Fort Wayne; son-in-law Larry Nagel of Roanoke; step-son, Eric Zehrung; step-daughter, Lisa Ann (Rob) Wagner of Eaton, Ohio; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Margaret was also preceded in death by a daughter, Terry Nagel; brothers, Virgil, Don, Jack and Archie Sawyer, Jr.; sisters, Lorraine Jones, Alice Ann Downing and Doris Jean Sawyer; and grandsons, Kirk Dalrymple and Josh Wagner. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 DuPont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with calling from noon until service time prior. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association of Arizona. Burial Concordia Cemetery Gardens Fort Wayne, Ind.