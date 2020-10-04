MARGARET ELAINE AUBREY, 66, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Majestic Care, New Haven. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late John and Gertrude (Sarra zine) Rorick. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven. She was a nursing assistant at St. Joseph Hospital and had worked for S&S Optical. She enjoyed playing cards, volleyball, crocheting, waterskiing, and spending time at the lake. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Gary; daughter, Sarah (John Renz) Aubrey of Fort Wayne; siblings, John (Joan), Anthony (Mary), Dennis (Patricia), Matthew (Sandy), Walter, Nathan (Kathy), and Wayne (Kathy) Rorick, Jane (Joseph), Morehead, Norma (Brian) Zartman, Julia (Jeff) Schuhler, and Cynthia (Mark) Litzenberg; 35 nieces and nephews, and 61 great nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her son, Andrew Aubrey. Private Mass of Christian Burial. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with Vigil service at 5 p.m. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials to the church. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com