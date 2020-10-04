1/1
MARGARET ELAINE AUBREY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARGARET ELAINE AUBREY, 66, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Majestic Care, New Haven. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late John and Gertrude (Sarra zine) Rorick. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven. She was a nursing assistant at St. Joseph Hospital and had worked for S&S Optical. She enjoyed playing cards, volleyball, crocheting, waterskiing, and spending time at the lake. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Gary; daughter, Sarah (John Renz) Aubrey of Fort Wayne; siblings, John (Joan), Anthony (Mary), Dennis (Patricia), Matthew (Sandy), Walter, Nathan (Kathy), and Wayne (Kathy) Rorick, Jane (Joseph), Morehead, Norma (Brian) Zartman, Julia (Jeff) Schuhler, and Cynthia (Mark) Litzenberg; 35 nieces and nephews, and 61 great nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her son, Andrew Aubrey. Private Mass of Christian Burial. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with Vigil service at 5 p.m. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials to the church. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
(260) 493-4433
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved