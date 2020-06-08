MARGARET ELLEN SHOOK, 97, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her daughter's home in New Haven, Ind. Born on Jan. 22, 1923 in Bryan, Ohio, Margaret was a daughter of the late Howard S. and Pearl M. (Jones) Maneval. She married Rex W. Shook on Sept. 29, 1944, in Bryan, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 31, 1994. Margaret was a secretary for Maneval Services and Bryan City Schools, retiring in 1988. She was a lifelong member of Faith United Methodist Church where she was active in the Church Women United and knitting for her family and Red Bird Missions. Her baked cookies were well-known and sought after. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Margo (John) Morgan, of New Haven, Ind.; grandchildren, Natalie (Kevin) Frampton and Nathan (Jocelyn) Shook, both of Chicago, and Jennifer (Tim) Pliett of New Haven; and great-grandchildren, Aubrianna, Hunter, Parker and Brandon Shook, Connor, Julia and Lauren Frampton and Rex and Emma Pliett. She was also preceded in death by her son, Stephen Shook; and sisters, Ruth Sharrock, Catherine Fifer and Frances Green. A memorial service for Margaret is 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Ted Mathis officiating. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. They ask that masks be used to prevent spreading the virus, keeping distanced and they ask that anyone showing any symptoms of infection to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Shiffler Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Bryan Area Foundation Rex & Stephen Shook Memorial Fund or Faith United Methodist Church. To sign the online register or to send condolences, visit www.krillfuneralservice.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 8, 2020.