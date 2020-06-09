MARGARET ELLEN SHOOK
SHOOK, MARGARET ELLEN: Memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry St., Bryan, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. They ask that masks be used to prevent spreading the virus, keeping distanced and they ask that anyone showing any symptoms of infection to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Jun. 9 to Jun. 13, 2020.
