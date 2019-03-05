Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET G. BAUR. View Sign

MARGARET G. BAUR, 95, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Saint Anne Randallia Place in Fort Wayne. Born in rural Hicksville, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Glenn B. and Carrie (Stotz) Sinn. She graduated from Farmer High School in 1941 and then National Businees College in 1943. She married Donald Baur on June 29, 1947 in Michigan; he preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 2001. She worked as an administrative assistant for Central Soya for 20 years, retiring in 1982 and was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church. Margaret is survived by her son, Gary K. Baur; niece, Joyce Combs; and nephew, Steve Sinn. She was also preceded in death by her sons, David G. and Steven Baur; and brother, Earl Sinn. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. A special thanks to Marla McManama, her dear friend that provided her with loving and attentive care for many years. To sign the online guestbook, please visit



1320 East Dupont Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46825

