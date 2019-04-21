Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET HELEN LUDLUM. View Sign

MARGARET HELEN LUDLUM, 94, of Fort Wayne, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born on Nov. 28, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Otto A. and Margaret C. Langston and was a lifelong resident of Fort Wayne. She worked at home raising her family and also at a number of local nursing homes. She was a devout Christian and belonged to the former South Side Church of the Nazarene. "The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to her caregivers at Miller's Merry Manor, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home, and her close friend, Betty." To Helen, family was a priority. Throughout her life, she was a good friend and caregiver to many. She is survived by one of her three children, Richard (Debra) Ludlum; and a brother, Walter Langston. She was also blessed with two granddaughters, Lynn and Andrea, and four great-grandchildren, Morgan Peyton, Steven, and Declan; and by her son-in-law, Keith (Darlene) Petre, who continued to hold a special place in her heart after her daughter Rebecca's passing. She married Jackson L. Ludlum on Nov. 16, 1946 and he preceded her in passing. Besides her parents, her husband, and her daughter, she was preceded in passing by her daughter, Madonna; and siblings, Doloris, Carol, Roscoe, Charles, Arthur, and Edgar. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Rd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Indiana Parkinson Foundation. Condolences may be left online at



