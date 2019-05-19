MARGARET I. VAUGHT

MARGARET I. VAUGHT, 93, of Fort Wayne, went Home to the Lord on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Born on Jan. 13, 1926 in Piqua, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Clell and Lucella (McBee) Jones. Margaret is survived by her children, Andrew (Mary) Vaught, Jonathan Vaught, and Paula (Roland) Beemer; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. To view Margaret's full obituary visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 19, 2019
