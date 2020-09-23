MARGARET "NANNY" ILENE LEE, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Born May 21, 1926, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Lester and Anna Brown. She retired from Sears after 33 years and then worked at Dollar General for 16 years, retiring at age 89. She was a member of Harlan United Methodist Church. Surviving are her daughter, Sue Britton; son-in-law, Ed Carr; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren; daughter, Rita; sister, Evelyn; grandson, Andy; and son-in-law, James. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held.