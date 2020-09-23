1/1
MARGARET ILENE "NANNY" LEE
MARGARET "NANNY" ILENE LEE, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Born May 21, 1926, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Lester and Anna Brown. She retired from Sears after 33 years and then worked at Dollar General for 16 years, retiring at age 89. She was a member of Harlan United Methodist Church. Surviving are her daughter, Sue Britton; son-in-law, Ed Carr; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren; daughter, Rita; sister, Evelyn; grandson, Andy; and son-in-law, James. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
