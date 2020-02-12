MARGARET "PEGGY" (GOMPF) IMLER, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Born June 12, 1928, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Dorothy (Wieg man) Gompf. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. Peggy married her loving husband Ralph L. Imler, on Feb. 14, 1948; he preceded her in death in May of 2019, after 71 years of marriage. Surviving are her children, David (Michele) Imler, Debbie (Dean) Price and Becky (Gary) Souder; grandchildren, Paul Price, Andrea (Brad) Edmonson, Leah (Jeff) Crane, Dan (Sally) Imler, Matt (Joni) Price, Janet (Craig) Crawford, and Tim (Geri) Imler; 16 great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior. Burial will take place in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Worship Anew (formerly Worship for Shut-ins). For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermilerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 12, 2020