MARGARET J. BERNING, 89, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Dec. 3, 1929 in Fort Wayne, Margaret was the daughter of the late Alwin and Marie Berning. She graduated from Central Catholic High School Class of 1947 and was the Marketing and Sales Manager at Josalyn/Slater Steel for 33 years, retiring in 1992. She was a hospitality volunteer at the Fort Wayne International Airport and Christ Child Society. Margaret is survived by many of her beloved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Jeanne Parmelee, and brother, Thomas Berning. Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Saint Anne Home & Retirement Community Oratory of Saints Joachim and Anne, 1900 Randallia Dr., with calling one hour prior. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Home and Retirement Community. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 14, 2019