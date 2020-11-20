1/1
MARGARET J. SANDERS, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Born July 1, 1930, in Butler, Pa., she was a daughter of the late R. W. and Bessie (Sarver) Blakley. Margaret worked as an x-ray technician since 1964, then retired from International Harvester. She loved attending church events, Pittsburgh Pirates baseball, Steelers football, and golf. Margaret loved spending time with her friends, family, and her dogs, Muffin and Trixie. Margaret is survived by her children, Tim and Mark (Christine) Sanders, Karen (Larry) Tombaugh, Dee (Marc) Cook, and Dan Rice; brothers, John and Dan Blakley; Bev Marcum; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Sanders; and sister, Olive Carver. Service is 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at The Chapel, 2505 W. Hamilton Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, with social distancing guidelines in place. Memorial donations may be made to The Chapel. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
