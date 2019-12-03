MARGARET K. BERGER, 81, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, in Fort Wayne. Born Dec. 20, 1937, in Des Moines, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Sarah Berger. Margaret was the Residence Director at Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, Md., for many years. She is survived by a brother, Bruce (Marlene) Berger of St. Louis, Mo.; and nieces, Julie (Marty) Curley of Franklin, Tenn., Kris (Bob) Givens of Fenton, Mo., and Gen (Jeff) Curran of Rancho Murieta, Calif. Margaret was also preceded in death by her brother, Brook Berger. Private burial will take place at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington, Iowa. Preferred memorials may be made to the Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombnandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 3, 2019