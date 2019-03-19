MARGARET "PEG" L. GUTHRIE, 93, of Fort Wayne, went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was born on April 5, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio. She went to Oberlin College where she majored in math and went on to teach at Penn State University. She then worked at Goodyear Aircraft in Akron, Ohio, as a mathematician. It was at Goodyear that she met her husband of 58 years, Felix Guthrie. After moving to Fort Wayne, Margaret went on to get her teaching degree from University of St. Francis and she taught math for a few years at New Haven Middle School. She then went on to work at Blackhawk Ministries, where she and Felix were members. Margaret enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling, and spending time with her eight grandchildren. Surviving are her daughters, Susan (Collin) Holloway, Barbara (Doug) Johnson, and Marcia (Dave) McKeeman, all of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, Danielle (Brad) Eberbach of Fort Wayne, Ian (Kaitlynn) Holloway of Dayton, Ohio, Jonathan McKeeman of West Lafayette, Ind., Emily (Austin) Haberly of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Sara McKeeman of Columbus, Ohio, Michaela Holloway, Ben Johnson, and Daniel McKeeman, all of Fort Wayne; and brother, Don (Donna) Liechty of Kirtland, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Felix Guthrie; and sister, Marilyn Milligan. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Concordia Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Blackhawk Ministries.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 19, 2019