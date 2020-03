MARGARET L. MILNER, 80, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Born July 30, 1939, in Huntington, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Raymond J. and Mary L. (Downs) Nix. She retired in 2004 from St. Joseph Hospital after 36 years of service as a registered nurse. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Surviving are her husband, Lynn A. Milner; children, David L. Milner, Karen L. (Karen W.) Milner, Gregg A. (Rhonda) Milner, and John R. Milner; grandchildren, Tylor, Mason, Clayton, and Carrigan; brother, Michael Nix; sister, Nancy (Ronald) Hosier; and sister-in-law, Sue A. Milner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Patricia Minnich. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Easter Seals ARC of Northeast Indiana or to masses at the church.