MARGARET L. MILNER, 80, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Born July 30, 1939, in Huntington, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Raymond J. and Mary L. (Downs) Nix. She retired in 2004 from St. Joseph Hospital after 36 years of service as a registered nurse. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Surviving are her husband, Lynn A. Milner; children, David L. Milner, Karen L. (Karen W.) Milner, Gregg A. (Rhonda) Milner, and John R. Milner; grandchildren, Tylor, Mason, Clayton, and Carrigan; brother, Michael Nix; sister, Nancy (Ronald) Hosier; and sister-in-law, Sue A. Milner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Patricia Minnich. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Easter Seals ARC of Northeast Indiana or to masses at the church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 4, 2020