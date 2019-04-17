MARGARET "MARGE" L. (LENGACHER) POTTS, 78, died peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at home. Born in Fort Wayne, Marge was the daughter of Henry "Curly" and Ila Lengach er. For 40 years she worked as a nurse on the orthopedic floor at Parkview, where coincidentally, she met the love of her life, Clifford Potts. "If you knew Marge, you knew her faith was of utmost importance and she spent Sundays worshiping at The Church House in Grabill, Ind." She enjoyed crocheting, cross-stitching, and writing poetry. To know her was to love her - she knew no stranger and had no hesitation lifting up prayers. Surviving are her sister, Jerri Bartels; children, Gina (Terry) Marker of Poland, Ind., Michael (Kaelee) Potts, Fort. Wayne and Julie (Marvin Brandenberger) Potts of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Christen, Derek, Courtney Potts, Kianna and Emanuel Ifon, and Jessica Potts; and four great-grandchildren with one on the way. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Ragan; father, Henry Lengacher; husband, Clifford Potts; mother, Ila Lengacher; grandson, Gideon Ifon; and sister, Lynnette Lengacher. A celebration of life is 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with calling one hour prior. Pastor Paul Schmucker officiating.. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Christian Schools, Goshen, Ind.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 17, 2019