Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET L. "PEGGY" ROTH. View Sign

MARGARET L. "PEGGY' ROTH, 96, died on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at The Towne House Health Center in Fort Wayne. Born in 1923, she was a life-long resident of Fort Wayne. She attended Smart Elementary School and graduated in 1941 from South Side High School, where she met her future husband, David M. Roth. She attended Ohio Wesleyan University for two years and worked as a Medical Laboratory Technician at St. Joseph Hospital during World War II. She married David Roth in 1946 after he returned from combat in the Pacific. Peggy worked at home taking care of her family for many years. She returned to college after raising her children and graduated from



MARGARET L. "PEGGY' ROTH, 96, died on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at The Towne House Health Center in Fort Wayne. Born in 1923, she was a life-long resident of Fort Wayne. She attended Smart Elementary School and graduated in 1941 from South Side High School, where she met her future husband, David M. Roth. She attended Ohio Wesleyan University for two years and worked as a Medical Laboratory Technician at St. Joseph Hospital during World War II. She married David Roth in 1946 after he returned from combat in the Pacific. Peggy worked at home taking care of her family for many years. She returned to college after raising her children and graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Sociology. After college graduation, she worked as a Caseworker for the Allen County Welfare Department in the Abuse Unit, retiring in 1988. Peggy dearly loved her family. She enjoyed watching her children grow-up and begin their lives, and have families of their own. She loved her six grandchildren and celebrated as they all graduated from college and moved on with careers and marriages. In her final years, she found great joy in seeing her four great-grandchildren. Peggy and Dave traveled to Europe and Great Britain during their retirement years. They also enjoyed living part of each year in Naples, Fla. Peggy was a friend to all who knew her. She greeted everyone with a smile. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She had many gifts and talents that she shared with others through organizations and volunteering. She was an outstanding watercolor artist. Peggy is survived by her husband, David M. Roth; sons, John (Barbara) and Greg (Jill); daughters, Sharon Wartenbe and Kathy Golm (Norm); six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Byrd H. Harrod and Amy (Menefee) Harrod. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at The Towne House Retirement Community Chapel, 2209 St. Joe Center Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Burial will take place in Lindenwood Cemetery. Funeral Home D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park

4017 Maplecrest Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46815

(260) 426-9494 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Indiana University Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close