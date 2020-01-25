MARGARET LENA DIEDERICH BRETT CONRAD, 101, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, Ind. Born in Garrett on June 25, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mollie (Pausel) Diederich. She grew up in Garrett and lived there until moving to Fort Wayne after her marriage to her first husband, David Brett. She was a homemaker while raising her children and retired from Fort Wayne Drug Co. After her marriage to Wilbur Conrad, they moved to New Haven. Margaret loved spending time at the lake, riding many miles on her bicycle with her sister and brother, and taking trips to Shipshewana with her sister and brother. Margaret is survived by her children, Judith (Joel) Vogel, Michael (Sally) Brett, and Nancy (Larry) Bandelier; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Virginia Strock of Garrett; brother, Wayne Diederich; and brother-in-law, Norvin McClure. She was preceded in death by both her husbands, two sisters and one brother. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett (IN 46738), with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will take place in Christian Union Cemetery - Garrett, Ind. Memorials may be sent to St. James Lutheran Church, New Haven or Sacred Heart Home, Avilla. To send a condolence or sign the on-ine register book visit www.thomasfuneralhome.org
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 25, 2020