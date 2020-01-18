MARGARET LOTTIE FREIBURGER, 93 of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Born Sept. 10, 1926 in Kendall ville, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Wilmer and Frieda (Krudop) Diehm. Margaret was retired from the Veteran's Hospital as a Medical Secretary. She was a long-time faithful member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church. Margaret was very musically talented playing at least 13 stringed instruments, including the banjo, acoustic guitar, and bass violin, just to mention a few, as well as singing in the church choir and church bass player for over 47 years. She loved spending time with her family and traveled the world. Margaret is survived by her children, Daniel Freiburger, Ignatius "Pete" Freiburger, Eve (Tom) Becker, Virginia Hite, Caroline(Allen) Dewey; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; and special friend, Bob Heidenreich. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth E. Freiburger, a sister, Elfrieda Deibner, and brother, Howard W. Diehm. A Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation there from 9:30 a.m. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services-Mungovan, 2114 S. Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, Ind., with the Rosary Service being held at 3:30 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorial gifts may be directed to St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, ARC (Easter Seals), or SPCA. Too sign the online guestbook for Margaret visit www.advantagemungovan.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020