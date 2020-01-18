Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET LOTTIE FREIBURGER. View Sign Service Information Mungovan Simple 2114 South Calhoun Street Ft. Wayne , IN 46802 (260)-744-2114 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Mungovan Simple 2114 South Calhoun Street Ft. Wayne , IN 46802 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Mungovan Simple 2114 South Calhoun Street Ft. Wayne , IN 46802 Rosary 3:30 PM Mungovan Simple 2114 South Calhoun Street Ft. Wayne , IN 46802 Visitation 9:30 AM St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church 1502 E. Wallen Road Fort Wayne , IN Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church 1502 E. Wallen Road Fort Wayne , IN Send Flowers Obituary

MARGARET LOTTIE FREIBURGER, 93 of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Born Sept. 10, 1926 in Kendall ville, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Wilmer and Frieda (Krudop) Diehm. Margaret was retired from the Veteran's Hospital as a Medical Secretary. She was a long-time faithful member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church. Margaret was very musically talented playing at least 13 stringed instruments, including the banjo, acoustic guitar, and bass violin, just to mention a few, as well as singing in the church choir and church bass player for over 47 years. She loved spending time with her family and traveled the world. Margaret is survived by her children, Daniel Freiburger, Ignatius "Pete" Freiburger, Eve (Tom) Becker, Virginia Hite, Caroline(Allen) Dewey; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; and special friend, Bob Heidenreich. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth E. Freiburger, a sister, Elfrieda Deibner, and brother, Howard W. Diehm. A Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation there from 9:30 a.m. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services-Mungovan, 2114 S. Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, Ind., with the Rosary Service being held at 3:30 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorial gifts may be directed to St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, ARC (Easter Seals), or SPCA. Too sign the online guestbook for Margaret visit



MARGARET LOTTIE FREIBURGER, 93 of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Born Sept. 10, 1926 in Kendall ville, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Wilmer and Frieda (Krudop) Diehm. Margaret was retired from the Veteran's Hospital as a Medical Secretary. She was a long-time faithful member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church. Margaret was very musically talented playing at least 13 stringed instruments, including the banjo, acoustic guitar, and bass violin, just to mention a few, as well as singing in the church choir and church bass player for over 47 years. She loved spending time with her family and traveled the world. Margaret is survived by her children, Daniel Freiburger, Ignatius "Pete" Freiburger, Eve (Tom) Becker, Virginia Hite, Caroline(Allen) Dewey; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; and special friend, Bob Heidenreich. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth E. Freiburger, a sister, Elfrieda Deibner, and brother, Howard W. Diehm. A Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation there from 9:30 a.m. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services-Mungovan, 2114 S. Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, Ind., with the Rosary Service being held at 3:30 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorial gifts may be directed to St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, ARC (Easter Seals), or SPCA. Too sign the online guestbook for Margaret visit www.advantagemungovan.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close