1/
MARGARET LOUISE (ZIZELMAN) SPINDLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARGARET LOUISE (ZIZELMAN) SPINDLER, 92, of Hoagland, Ind., died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Adams Heritage, Monroeville. She was born on Oct. 30, 1928, in Mercer County, Ohio. On July 29, 1951, she married Paul Spindler, who preceded her in death. Surviving are four children:, Russell (Annette) Spindler of Rockford, Ohio, Steve Spindler of Houston, Texas, Dave (Linda) Spindler of Fort Wayne, and Karen Hilyard of Decatur, Ind.; four grandchildren, two great- grandchildren, four sisters, and one brother. She was also preceded in death by a son, Jeff; two grandsons, one step-grandson, one brother, and one sister. Friends and relatives may call from 10 a.m. to 1 :30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Ketcham - Ripley Funeral Home, Rockford, Ohio. Masks and social distancing must be observed. A video of the service will be posted on the funeral home website later in the day. Private services for the family will follow with burial in Mercer Memory Gardens, Celina, Ohio. Memorials may be directed to the Antioch Lutheran Ladies Aid, Hoagland. Condolences may be expressed at ketchamripley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home Inc
111 W 1St St
Rockford, OH 45882
(419) 363-3981
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved