MARGARET LOUISE (ZIZELMAN) SPINDLER, 92, of Hoagland, Ind., died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Adams Heritage, Monroeville. She was born on Oct. 30, 1928, in Mercer County, Ohio. On July 29, 1951, she married Paul Spindler, who preceded her in death. Surviving are four children:, Russell (Annette) Spindler of Rockford, Ohio, Steve Spindler of Houston, Texas, Dave (Linda) Spindler of Fort Wayne, and Karen Hilyard of Decatur, Ind.; four grandchildren, two great- grandchildren, four sisters, and one brother. She was also preceded in death by a son, Jeff; two grandsons, one step-grandson, one brother, and one sister. Friends and relatives may call from 10 a.m. to 1 :30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Ketcham - Ripley Funeral Home, Rockford, Ohio. Masks and social distancing must be observed. A video of the service will be posted on the funeral home website later in the day. Private services for the family will follow with burial in Mercer Memory Gardens, Celina, Ohio. Memorials may be directed to the Antioch Lutheran Ladies Aid, Hoagland. Condolences may be expressed at ketchamripley.com