MARGARET M. GOODMAN (ne‚ McGRATH), 83, passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, peacefully in her sleep. She had spent the days preceding her death surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on March 4, 1935, she was a daughter of the late George and Collette McGrath,. She attended St. Jude Catholic Grade School and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1952. Margaret married her husband of 64 years, George Goodman, on May 7, 1955. She worked for the City of Fort Wayne's Police Department for 19 years before retiring in 1985. Margaret loved traveling and especially loved Ireland. Margaret is survived by her husband, George; three sons, Timothy (Cindy) Goodman , Andrew (Julie) Goodman , and Thomas (Julie); a daughter, Linda (Donald) Polley , all of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and her brother, Timothy McGrath (Jane). She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Carmona. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorial calling also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook visit



1320 East Dupont Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46825

