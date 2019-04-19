Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MARGARET M. LEMISH, 98, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Ashton Creek Health Care in Fort Wayne. A native of Grand Rapid, Mich., she was a daughter of the late George and Mary Koder. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church and worked the Knights of Columbus fish fries and St. Andrew's bingo nights. Margaret was a fun loving person and always the life of the party. She is survived by her daughter, Linda McNaughton of Fort Wayne; sisters, Rosemarie Gentile and Frances Jones; and six grandchildren, Christie Welker, Kimberly Hubble, Leanne Smith, and Dennis, Mark and David Tester. Margaret was blessed with many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and was loved by all. Margaret was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert Lemish, in 2001; daughter, Janice Tester, in 1969; and sister, Helen Robbins. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 3:45 p.m. Burial in Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church for Masses or the building fund. To sign the online guestbook, visit



1140 Lake Ave

Fort Wayne , IN 46805

