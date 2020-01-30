MARGARET N. HERDMAN, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Born in Swindon, England, on Feb. 12, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Jack and Elsie Rose (Haines) Wright. Margaret was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. She retired from Fort Wayne Community Schools as a baker. Margaret is survived by her sons, David (Sheila) Herdman of Bluffton, Ind., and Jack (Sandy) Herdman of New Haven, Ind.; five grandchildren, Shawn Herdman, Kris (Tony) Matney, Andy Herdman, Kelli (Gene) Houser, and Celeste Paquette (Josh); 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Irene Challinor of England; nephew, Kevin Challinor of England; and niece, Karen Challinor of England. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Virgil L. Herdman. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, with calling from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior. Arrangements by Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Comfort Dog at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Huntertown Cemetery. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 30, 2020