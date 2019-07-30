MARGARET NYFFELER, 93, passed away Sunday morning, July 28, 2019, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton. Surviving are her two sons, Doug Nyffeler of Ossian and Jim (Nancy) Nyffeler of Fort Wayne; and daughter, Jean (Mike) Studabaker of Bluffton; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow service at Elm Grove Cemetery. A complete obituary can be found at www.thomarich.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 30, 2019