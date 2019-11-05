MARGARET R. HYDE, 94, peacefully passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Born in Clinton, Ind., and raised in the Catholic faith, she was the daughter of Cons tantino and Mary (Vargo) Berto. nThroughout her career, she held various positions in banking and later was an administrative assistant. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Arcola, and volunteered for Lutheran Hospital. Margaret loved spending time with her family and friends and was a member of the Fort Wayne Country Club. She will be remembered for her vivacious personality, graciousness, and impeccable sense of style. Surviving are her sister, Dorothy Lindsey; niece, Kathy (Robert) Walls; nephew, David Lindsey; great nephews, Josh Rozina and David Lindsey; several loving family members; and daughter-in-law, Ellen Kennedy. She was preceded in death by her spouse, John J. Hyde; sons, Charles and Brian Kennedy; sister, Lucy Davis; and niece, Tammy Lalouche. Following Margaret's request for a private service, arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home. Entombment in Covington Memorial Gardens. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Kingston Residence and Heartland Hospice, 1315 Directors Row #210, Fort Wayne, IN 46808, for their exemplary and compassionate care. To sign the online guestbook visit, www.domccomandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 5, 2019