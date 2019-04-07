MARGARET "PEGGY" S. BERGENDAHL, 96, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Born Oct. 25, 1922 in Milwaukee, Wis., she was the daughter of the late James and Josephine (Marvin) Alberg. Peggy graduated from the Marquette University School of Nursing. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church as well as being part of the BenEzra Senior Program and P.E.O. She enjoyed playing bridge, gardening, friends, family and spending time at the lake. Peggy is survived by her sons, Eric (Sharon) Bergendahl and Tom (Penny Steele-Perkins) Bergendahl; grandchildren, Jennifer, Graham, and Will; and great-granddaughter, Aili. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Emil H. Bergendahl, in 1971. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne Street, Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with visitation one hour prior. A Graveside service will be held at Covington Memorial Gardens at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 7, 2019