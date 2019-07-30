Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET W. "PEG" STEVENS. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Send Flowers Obituary

MARGARET "PEG" W. STEVENS, 90, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Sept. 9, 1928 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Lawrence Ray and Margaret Webster Woodard. Peg moved to New York when she was six, and spent most of her adult life in White Plains, N.Y., working as an executive secretary. In 2003, Peg and her husband, Allan, retired to Fort Wayne. Peg loved spending time with her family, dinners on the back porch, following the growth of her grandchildren, nieces and nephews, great grandchildren as well helping her neighbors. Peg was especially fond of young children and babies and couldn't pass by one without smiling or waving. Peg volunteered for a number of years with Redeemer Radio and after that in the Parkview Randallia Hospital gift shop. She was known for giving away her knitted dish cloths as a special gift. Survivors include sons, Allan "Woody" (Bonnie) Stevens of East Brunswick, N.J. and David "Dave" (Debbie) Stevens of Fort Wayne; sister, Louise Moon of Huron, Ohio; grandchildren, Julie (Jessica Copland), Corinne, Ben, Alli and David Stevens; great-grandchildren, Katie Copland and Leilani Stevens; two nieces and two nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Allan B. Stevens. Funeral Service is 1 p.m. Saturday Aug. 3, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Burial in Kensico Cemetery, Vahalla, N.Y., in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Nursing Home and Retirement Community. To sign the online guestbook visit



