MARGERY D. BOOKER, 99, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Born July 24, 1920, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Oliver and Lucy (Utter bach) Miller. Margery attended St. Therese Catholic Church. She had a passion for gardening and a love for cats. Margery is survived by her son, Gary (Mary) Booker; daughter, Wanda Booker; grandchildren, Kimberly (David) Ruby, Michele (Scott) Davis, Lisa (Bob) Kell, Rhonda Booker, Brent Booker, and Stephanie Booker; 12 great- grandchildren; three great-great- grandchildren; daughter in-law, Marilyn Booker; and sister-in-law, Ellen Booker. Also preceding her in passing was her sons, Ronald Booker and Vernon Booker Jr.; grandson, Edward Booker; sister, Joan Miller; and brothers, Myron, Arden, Donald, Dean, and Paul Miller. A celebration of life is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809. Memorial contributions can be made to the A.S.P.C.A. Condolences can be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 27, 2020.