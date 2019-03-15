Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGIE BIENZ - SMILEY. View Sign

MARGIE BIENZ - SMILEY, 90, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in the arms of her loving daughters. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Julia Blessing. She married Paul Bienz and he preceded her in death in 1994. She married Robert Smiley and he preceded her in death in 2002. She graduated from Central High School and then attended Indiana Business College. She worked for Fort Wayne Community Schools and retired in 1976. She was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church for 53 years and enjoyed traveling. Surviving are her children, Lynn (Douglas) Knauer and Marla (Jerry) Irving; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great- grandchild; and sisters, Dorothy Lesyna and Carol Resler. Margie was also preceded in death by her grandson, Ryan Irving. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Trinity English Lutheran Church on West Wayne St., with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, with an Eastern Star service at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Theological Seminary. To sign the online guestbook, please visit



MARGIE BIENZ - SMILEY, 90, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in the arms of her loving daughters. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Julia Blessing. She married Paul Bienz and he preceded her in death in 1994. She married Robert Smiley and he preceded her in death in 2002. She graduated from Central High School and then attended Indiana Business College. She worked for Fort Wayne Community Schools and retired in 1976. She was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church for 53 years and enjoyed traveling. Surviving are her children, Lynn (Douglas) Knauer and Marla (Jerry) Irving; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great- grandchild; and sisters, Dorothy Lesyna and Carol Resler. Margie was also preceded in death by her grandson, Ryan Irving. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Trinity English Lutheran Church on West Wayne St., with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, with an Eastern Star service at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Theological Seminary. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.domccombandsons.com Funeral Home D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley

1320 East Dupont Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46825

(260) 426-9494 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close