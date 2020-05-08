MARGOT M. (MORALES) CASTRO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARGOT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CASTRO, MARGOT M. (MORALES): Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne. A limited number of people will be allowed in the building at a time and a face masks are required. The Rite of Committal is 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from May 8 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
4:00 - 7:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Foster Park
Send Flowers
MAY
16
Committal
1:00 PM
Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Foster Park
6301 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 426-9494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved