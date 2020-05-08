CASTRO, MARGOT M. (MORALES): Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne. A limited number of people will be allowed in the building at a time and a face masks are required. The Rite of Committal is 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store