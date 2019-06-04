MARGUERETTA E. COLEMAN

Guest Book
  • "Our greatest sympathy to the family. We were honored to..."
    - Mollie Rorick
  • "Our greatest sympathy to the family. We were honored to..."
    - Mollie Rorick
  • "My deepest sympathy to John and family what a great lady..."
    - Jerry Nahrwold
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home
1140 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
7:30 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home
1140 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MARGUERETTA E. COLEMAN, 95, of New Haven, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Born Sept. 30, 1923, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Edith (Sarber) Porter; and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 432, of Fort Wayne, for 68 years. She is survived by her son, John A. (Lois) Coleman; daughter-in-law, Shari Musgrave; grandson, Adam Coleman; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Edward A Coleman; and son, James B. Coleman, in 2018. Calling is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Order of the Eastern Star service at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to , Chicago. Ill.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.