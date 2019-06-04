MARGUERETTA E. COLEMAN, 95, of New Haven, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Born Sept. 30, 1923, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Edith (Sarber) Porter; and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 432, of Fort Wayne, for 68 years. She is survived by her son, John A. (Lois) Coleman; daughter-in-law, Shari Musgrave; grandson, Adam Coleman; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Edward A Coleman; and son, James B. Coleman, in 2018. Calling is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Order of the Eastern Star service at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to , Chicago. Ill.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 4, 2019