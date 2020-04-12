MARGUERITE A. "PEGGY" BURRELL, of Fort Wayne and Big Long Lake, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Born March 18, 1927, she was a daughter of Robert and Paula (Staak) Watt. She graduated from North Side High School and Vassar College. After World War II ended, she worked with displaced children in Germany before beginning a teaching career with F.W.C.S. where she helped pioneer the field of Special Education. She was very active in the Fort Wayne Arts Community, Psi Iota XiPi Chapter, and loved her summers at the lake. Surviving are her children, Betsy (Eric Weitz) Burrell of Evanston, Ill., Gus (Linda) Burrell of Fort Wayne and Matt (Judy) Burrell of Garrett; son-in-law, John Donner of Crown Point; 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren with one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nancy; and daughter, Laura "Babar" Donner. Due to COVID-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Fort Wayne Museum of Art or The Fort Wayne Philharmonic.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2020