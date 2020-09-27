` MARGUERITE A. "PEGGY" BURRELL, of Fort Wayne and Big Long Lake, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Born March 18, 1927, she was a daughter of Robert and Paula (Staak) Watt. She graduated from North Side High School and Vassar College. After World War II ended, she worked with displaced children in Germany. Peggy married Thomas C. Burrell, a U.S. Navy veteran at Plymouth Congregational Church in Fort Wayne. They were happily married for 50 years, until his passing in 2003. Peggy had a long teaching career with F.W.C.S. where she helped pioneer the field of Special Education. She was very active in the Fort Wayne Arts Community, Psi Iota Xi Pi Chapter, and loved her summers at the lake. Surviving are her children, Betsy (Eric Weitz) Burrell of Evanston, Ill., Gus (Linda) Burrell of Fort Wayne and Matt (Judy) Burrell of Garrett; son-in-law, John Donner of Crown Point; 11 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas; sister, Nancy; and daughter, Laura "Babar" Donner. A Celebration of Life service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Fort Wayne Museum of Art or The Fort Wayne Philharmonic.