MARGUERITE ALEANE (DIRR) SMITH, 99, stepped into Glory on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She lived her whole life in Garrett, Ind. Born Nov. 26, 1919, in Garrett, she was the daughter of James J. and Clara B. Dirr. She graduated from Garrett High School in 1938 and from Tri-State College (now Trine) secretarial school in 1939. In 1940, she married Buford C. Smith and remained his wife until his death in 2000. She was a Trustee and Elder of Garrett Presbyterian Church, and president of the Garrett all-school PTA. She served on the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Board of Education, beginning 1964 and as president 1968 to 1970. Marguerite was Chairman of the very successful 1975 Garrett Centennial Celebration, and was chosen Garrett Citizen of the Year for 1975. She is survived by her son, Aaron D. Smith of Garrett; daughters, Stephanie King of Columbus, Ind., and Melanie (husband, David) Steiner of Indianapolis; six grandchildren, and nine great- grandchildren. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Garrett Presbyterian Church, 201 S Franklin St., with visitation one hour prior. The Rev. Bill Hayworth will officiate. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 CR 56, Garrett. Burial at Christian Union Cemetery in rural Garrett. Contributions in Marguerite's memory may be directed to Garrett Presbyterian Church. To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.thomasfuneralhome.org
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 28, 2019