MARIA E. MARTIN
MARIA E. MARTIN, 76, of Fishers, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Born on April 15, 1944, in Sajovabony, Hungary, she was a daughter of the late Erno and Ibolya Roman; and worked for Three Rivers Title/Lawyers Title, for more than 30 years of service as a Closing Agent. She is survived by her sons, John (Barbara) Martin of Rome City, and Adam (Andrea) Martin of Fishers; sister, Suzanne (Ron) Plassman of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Tucker Martin, Ava Martin, and Jacob Nigh; nephew, Mark (Kristin) Plassman, of Zionsville; and niece, Anne Plassman, of Muncie. Memorial service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Memorial calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne, at a later date. Memorial donations may be given to the Alzheimer's Association, or Breast Cancer Awareness. For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
