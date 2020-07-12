MARIA LUISA DE LA CERDA PARRA, 99, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at home surrounded by family and friends. She began her humble beginnings on March 21, 1921 in Lerdo Durango, Mexico. She was loved by all and will be sorely missed by the community. She is survived by her sons, Carlos (Dora) Parra, and Fidel Parra; daughters, Elvia (Dennis Gould) Parra, Maria M. Parra, and Norma E. (Ron Halvorson) Parra, all of Fort Wayne; 18 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fidel Jimenez Parra; her parents and all her siblings, of Mexico; and two grandsons, Adam and Nicholas Mendez. Funeral service is noon Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. Burial to follow at Lindenwood Cemetery. All memorials can be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Service will be livestreamed at facebook.com/midwestlivestreams
