MARIA M. RENTERIA, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, June 12, 2019. Born March 16, 1929, Eagle Pass, Texas, she was a daughter of the late Jose C. and Lorenza Martinez Mendoza. Maria loved to dance with her late husband, Nick. She enjoyed cooking, needlepoint, sewing, and her family. Maria is survived by her sons, Rodolfo "Rudy", Ricardo "Rick" and Reynaldo "Rey" Renteria; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Belia Moran, Romelia Guajardo, Benito Mendoza, and Jesus Mendoza; and a host of relatives and friends. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Teodoro Mendoza; and sister, Alicia Perez. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at the Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the , the Parkinson's Association, or the donor's choice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 16, 2019