MARIA M. TIPTON, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Parkview Hospital. Born Oct. 28, 1927, in Wurz burg, Germany, she was a daughter of the late Johan and Augusta Rudnick. Maria was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed dancing, playing cards, and bingo. She is survived by her children, Lori (Patrick) Kelly of Wolcottville, Ind., and Gene Tipton of Springfield, Mo.; four grandchildren, Shawna (Lohn) Powell-Goble of Fort Wayne, Michael S. Powell Jr. of Indianapolis, Ind., Anna M. Kelly of Fort Wayne, and Daniel P.A. Kelly of Fort Wayne; and five great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her companion, William Stultz. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Burial at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Parkview Home Health & Hospice. For online condolences, visit www.advantagehighlandpark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 30, 2020
