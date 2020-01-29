MARIAN DELORES EHLE

Service Information
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN
46774
(260)-493-4433
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
7710 E. State Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
7710 E. State Blvd
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
MARIAN DELORES EHLE, 95, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at home. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Jesse (Hodges) Lampe. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. She is survived by her children, Diane (Tom) Kelm, Karen (Ron) Bottcher, Dale "Bud" (Sue) Ehle, Cheryl (Robert) White, James (Rose) Ehle, and Dean Ehle; 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grand children. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Dale Ehle, in 2010; grandsons, Jon Ehle and Chris Newport; siblings, Robert Lampe and Elaine Olinger; and one great-great-granddaughter. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation two hours prior. Pastor Steve Ahlersmeyer officiating. Burial in the church cemetery. Preferred memorials are to St. Peter's Lutheran Church. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 29, 2020
