MARIAN ELAINE (BROWN) WISE HOWDYSHELL, of Mon roeville, Ind., began her next adventure on Thursday, April 18, 2019. "Our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother was born on Aug. 9, 1926, in Fort Wayne." An accomplished trombonist, she played with the South Side High School band, studied at Jordan School of Music and toured the U.S. with a big band orchestra. Later in life, she sang with South Wayne Baptist Choir and was a founding member of Fort Wayne Festival Choir with which she toured the U.S., Canada and Europe, including East Germany. She was also a member of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Chorus and volunteered in the Philharmonic office. Her paying jobs were all in the medical field, serving many years with Dr. Maurice Glock and Fort Wayne Ear, Nose & Throat Associates. Marian Elaine's parents were the late Charlotte M. (Culbertson) Brown and Marion D. Brown of Fort Wayne. She is survived by daughters, Kathleen (Wise) Nadolny Vopalecky, Laura (Wise) Taylor, and Lynn (Howdyshell) Hundley; 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a younger sister, Barbara J. (Brown) Schroeder; and two husbands, Harold E. Wise and Dale E. Howdyshell. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the Marion National Cemetery. Marian Elaine will rest with her late husband, Dale E. Howdyshell. Please send memorials to Heartland Hospice Services, 1315 Directors Row, Suite 210, Fort Wayne, IN, 46808.



4602 Newaygo Road

Fort Wayne , IN 46808

