MARIAN ELIZABETH (WEISHEIT) ALLEN, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born in Detroit, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Hilbert and Grace (Niehaus) Weisheit. Over the years, Marian worked as a secretary for many organizations, retiring from Moore Business Forms in Fort Wayne in 1989. She was an active member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. Marian is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, Jim; sons, Bruce (Linda) Allen and David (Kathy) Allen; daughters, Susan (Thom) Allen and Beth (Doug) Opell; grandchildren, Annette (Milt) Sluder, Ryan Opell, Derek (Jamie) Allen, Alex Opell, Grace Saunders, Scott Opell, Marielle Saunders, and Michael Saunders; and one great-grandson, Noah. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, with visitation two hours prior. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd U.M.C. or a charity of donor's choice. Condolences may be left online at www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 8, 2019