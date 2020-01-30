MARIAN I. TOWNE, 94, of Bluffton, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Markle Health & Rehabilitation Center. Survivors include her children, Calvin (Linnea) Towne of Springboro, Ohio, Gerald W. (Theresa) Towne of Markle, Steve (Mary) Towne of Poneto, Carol (Ruben) Rodriguez of Justin, Texas, Sharon (Randy) Eskew of Fort Wayne, Joanne (Scott) Landers of Bluffton, and Susie (Ken) Towne - Powell of Ossian; 34 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Ruth E. Johnson and Roy A. (Lori) Lindsley. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Bluffton Church of the Nazarene, 1515 Clark Ave., in Bluffton, with calling one hour prior. The Rev. Tim Miller will officiate. Calling is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the church. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the c/o Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 30, 2020