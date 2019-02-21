Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIAN IRENE MOORE. View Sign

MARIAN IRENE MOORE, 76, of Columbia City, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at her home. Born July 26, 1942, in Muncie, she was the daughter of the late Ottis and Catherine (Hovis) Love. Marian worked as a preschool teacher at Colonial Christian School for a number of years and then worked, caring for her family as a homemaker. Surviving are her husband, William C. Moore of Columbia City; children, Karen (Chuck) Smith of Huntertown, William (Patty) Moore of Churubusco, and Dave (Audra) Moore of Columbia City; seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will take place at a later date. Preferred memorials may be made to The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne in Marian's memory. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



