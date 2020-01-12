MARIAN J. SMITH, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. She was born Oct. 8, 1932, in Buffalo, N.Y., a daughter of the late John and Jeanette (Graczyk) Wick. She was a homemaker and a member of the Tillman Park Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Walter G.; son, Walter J. (Julie) Smith; and daughters, Cheryl (Jon, deceased) Brodbeck and Connie (Mark) Schabow all of Fort Wayne; brothers, John (Evelyn) Wick, Joseph (Gloria) Wick, Stanley (Sharon) Wick all of Cleveland, Ohio; and sister, Marjorie (Melvin) Smith of Apache Junction, Ariz.; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Lewis Wick. Memorial service is noon Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 6000 Abbott Street, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial is at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 12, 2020