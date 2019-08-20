MARIAN V. BROWN (1916 - 2019)
Obituary
MARIAN V. BROWN, 103, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Born Jan. 11, 1916, the fifth of 14 children she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Susie Angel. Marian worked for 14 years as a receptionist at the State Highway Department. Marian enjoyed listening to records and dancing around her living room. She also enjoyed traveling. Marian was a life long member of the Veterans of Foreign War Women's Auxiliary Post 587. She is survived by her children, Penelope Sroufe, Judith (Edward) Meyers and Kathleen (Ronald) Larimore; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley Creason. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur F. Brown; and son, Daniel Brown. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 20, 2019
