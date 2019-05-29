MARIAN (JACKSON) WEHRMEISTER, 75, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was born June 7, 1943, in Paris, Ill., the daughter of the late Melvin and Mary Jackson. Marion is survived by her husband, George of 55 years, who she married on Aug. 1, 1964; children, Heidi (Ken) Arnett, Gretchen (Dean) Spires, Christopher (Erica) Wehrmeister; brother, Mel Jackson; grandchildren, Jessica (Pierce) Ebinger, Andrew (Nicole) Arnett, Garrett, Jackson, and Lauren Spires, and Lucy Wehrmeister; and one great-grandchild, Kennedy Ebinger. Funeral service is 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1126 South Barr St., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church or to Kate's Kart at kateskart.org. Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, Fort Wayne is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 29, 2019