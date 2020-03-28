Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIANNE GRUBB. View Sign Service Information Hite Funeral Home 403 S Main St Kendallville , IN 46755 (260)-347-1653 Send Flowers Obituary

MARIANNE GRUBB, 81, a Fort Wayne native, peacefully departed on the morning of Thursday, March 26, 2020, in her garden home. She graduated from North Side High School. On Sept. 27, 1959, she married Richard C. Grubb who was the love of her life. She was employed by Rudisill School as a Teachers Aide and the office of Pettigrew Reporting. She felt her most important role in life was that of wife, mother and grandmother. Her caring and kind nature touched the lives of many people. She was known for her love of books, flowers and Art Glass and enjoyed frequent compliments on her personal style and flair for home d‚cor. Surviving are her sister, Barbra J. (James) Pettigrew; brother, Thomas S. E. (Kathy) Cross; son, Richard L. (Courtney) Grubb and three step-granddaughters; daughter, Diane K. (Ken) Gaby and grandson, Kenneth Charles Gaby; and daughter Peggy Grubb and grandsons, Alexander T. and Benjamin C. Miller and one step-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband; and parents, Charles S. E. and Ida M. Cross. A memorial service with calling at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville to be announced. Memorials in her honor to be gifted to The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne.



